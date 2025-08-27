Amidst Drake's rocky recent run, the rapper is going way back to where it all started — Degrassi: The Next Generation, the formative Canadian teen drama that is getting the documentary treatment at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes has premiered its trailer ahead of this year's TIFF. Directed by Lisa Rideout, it features interviews with creator Linda Schuyler, superfan Kevin Smith, and Degrassi stars like Dayo Ade, Stefan Brogren, Amanda and Maureen Deiseach, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Miriam McDonald, Stacie Mistysyn, Melinda Shankar, Amanda Stepto, Jordan Todosey and more.

Of course, it's Drake who gets the most prominent placement, appearing in the very first shot of the trailer.

Rideout said in a statement, "Degrassi changed the landscape of television with real, unvarnished storytelling and did it unapologetically from a teenage perspective. I was inspired by how fearless the series was in tackling issues that others wouldn't touch. This documentary celebrates the iconic Canadian franchise while revealing the impact it had on the people who made it and the audiences who loved it."

Watch the trailer below. TIFF runs from September 4 to 14. Get info about the Degrassi doc's showtimes here.