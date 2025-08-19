Seth Meyers's TV-famous Italian greyhound Frisbee has died. She was 14 years old.

"RIP to Frisbee, our OG IG who I was happy to go grey with," Meyers wrote in a tribute post on Instagram. "She was at her best curled in your lap and patient when we dressed her up like a pilgrim. Thanks for 14 amazing years, girl."

The post's top comment points to Frisbee's nemesis, reading, "May her ghost haunt Andy Samberg forever." "Does anyone have an alibi for Samberg?!" asked another commenter. Samberg and Frisbee had a long-standing beef, with Samberg admitting he was "not a fan of [Meyers's] dog" during a COVID-shot segment of Late Night in 2020. During a recent episode of Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, Samberg admitted that he would be "happy" about Frisbee's death. Looks like he got his wish!

See Meyers's dedication below, where you can also watch how Frisbee weighed up against a Champion Italian greyhound in another Late Night segment featuring Meyers's wife Alexi Ashe.