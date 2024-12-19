Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson will chronicle the history of Saturday Night Live musical performances in a new documentary.

Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music premieres January 27 on NBC, and was co-directed by the Roots drummer and Oz Rodriguez, a former segment director on SNL.

Deadline reports that the three-hour doc features untold stories behind the musical performances, sketches and cameos from SNL's 50 years on air.

Of course, the film includes interviews with musical guests, cast, writers and producers, including Bad Bunny, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Kacey Musgraves, Justin Timberlake, Olivia Rodrigo, Elvis Costello and more.

"Everyone knows the most famous SNL appearances, whether it's Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they're the tip of a huge iceberg," Questlove said of the film [via Deadline]. "The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I'm so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone."

Questlove made his directorial debut with 2021's award-winning Summer of Soul, a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Revisit Exclaim!'s weekly SNL recaps. This week's episode on December 21 features guest host Martin Short and musical guest Hozier.