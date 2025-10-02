Quentin Tarantino's early-aughts films Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2 were always intended to be a single movie, but they got samurai-sliced in two because of the film's four-hour runtime. Now, Kill Bill is finally getting a theatrical release as a single film.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will be in cinemas on December 5 via Lionsgate. It includes seven additional minutes of never-before-released animated footage.

"I wrote and directed it as one movie — and I'm so glad to give the fans the chance to see it as one movie," Tarantino said in a statement. "The best way to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is at a movie theatre in glorious 70mm or 35mm. Blood and guts on a big screen in all its glory!"

Currently, Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair is confirmed for a US release, and it's not clear how or if this will include Canada, but presumably we'll have a chance to view it soon enough.

Meanwhile, Tarantino has said that he plans to make a 10th film as his final feature. He wrote a script called The Movie Critic, but he has since scrapped it.