Unlike the Brits and their great tradition of the limited series, North Americans typically don't know when to quit while we're ahead. Such is the case for Platonic, Nicholas Stoller's friendship comedy that would have been just fine wrapping up after its satisfying first season in 2023. But here we are with Season 2, which brings back the charming chemistry between leads Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne but without a clear vision of why the show should still exist.

While Season 1 began with the Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Bryne) getting reacquainted after years of non-friendship, Season 2 requires no such build-up, instead throwing audiences right into the pair's hijinks as Will prepares to marry his corporate exec fiancée Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom) despite myriad red flags.

From the get-go, the conflicts feel a bit forced this time around, with creators Stoller and Francesca Delbanco conspicuously throwing problems at the protagonists in order to give them something to do. In the first episode, there's an accidental-drug-taking scene — a trope that even Rogen must be getting a bored of after The Studio already beat this overplayed idea to death earlier this year. Episode 3 soon follows with some good ole "stoned but doesn't realize it" jokes, adding to the sense that Platonic is on autopilot.

Platonic's characters already feel Flanderized: Will is an impulsive man-child, Sylvia is uptight, Sylvia's friend Katie (Carla Gallo) is a vapid boss-mom influencer, and Sylvia's husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) goes into a spiral of comically bad decision-making that isn't fully plausible for someone who's a successful lawyer.

Thanks goodness for Rogen and Byrne, who are both playing exactly to their usual type, and who bounce off one another with the chemistry of actors who have already co-starred in a few projects together (notably those Neighbors films from the 2010s). There are some pull-no-punches jabs at Hollywood, including making fun of And Just Like That..., Barbie and Deadpool, the last of which feels particularly potent coming from Rogen, since it's essentially Vancouver's second-most famous celeb making fun of its first-most famous celeb. And the effective needle drops had me googling the names of songs that were on the tip of my tongue (did anyone else forget about Passion Pit's "Carried Away"?).

Every episode brings low-stakes slapstick shenanigans that are entertaining, even when they never amount to all that much. Funnily enough, the finale lays the groundwork for a possible Season 3 with a much clearer and more promising plot than Season 2. Just like how these non-sexual friends feel about each other, it's hard to get passionate about Platonic.