Adrien Maben's influential Pink Floyd concert film, 1972's Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, is getting a new theatrical release in IMAX this spring.

Newly restored and remastered in 4K from the original 35mm cut negative with remixed audio by Steven Wilson, the re-titled Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII returns to movie theatres worldwide on April 24.

UPDATE (3/5, 11:44 a.m. ET): The first official trailer for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII has now been released, coinciding with tickets for theatrical and IMAX screenings going on sale this morning. Check it out below, and find showtimes near you here.



Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII presents the first full 90-minute cut of the film, combining the 60-minute source edit of the band's performance — filmed without an audience, and captured in both daylight and at night — with the additional documentary segments filmed at Abbey Road Studios shortly after. Tickets for the screenings go on sale at 9 a.m. ET on March 5 via PinkFloyd.film.

A standalone soundtrack album featuring Wilson's remixed audio will also be available on May 2 (pre-order here). Previously only available on CD as part of Pink Floyd's The Early Years box set, it will receive its first-ever vinyl pressing in addition to being released on CD and digitally, as well as in Dolby Atmos.

"Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side of the Moon," the band's Nick Mason said in a statement. Today, they've shared a six-minute clip of "Echoes" from the project, which sees the band perform part of the 25-minute epic in the empty ruins of the titular Roman amphitheatre as part of the first very live concert to take place there in October 1971. Check that out below.