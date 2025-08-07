We're sure that there are at least a few freaks out there who think that Pokémon would've been greatly improved if there were more boobs involved, and we've got some bad news for those people: Pikachu was almost given big naturals to cater to US audiences, and to make the character "more cute."

An old interview with CEO of the Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, was recently rediscovered on Reddit [as per NME]. In it, he talked about the struggles they faced when trying to bring the video-game-turned-card-game-turned-anime to Western audiences at the turn of the millennium.

"When I first showed Pokémon to them, they told me it was too cute," he said. "The staff at Nintendo of America then suggested their own designs for the characters — I won't show those illustrations to anyone as long as I live, but they kind of looked like the characters from the Cats musical."

He continued to say that the flagship yellow Pokémon was pitched to be "changed into a character shaped like a kind of a tabby cat with huge breasts." When asked by the interviewer if the design was "like those girls who do Pikachu cosplays at anime conventions," Ishihara responded with, 'Yes, exactly."

"They presented that kind of design to us for real," he added. "I thought it was interesting, in a sense of appreciating such cultural differences. However, I didn't want to compete in the [overseas] market with that kind of thing."

The translation of the "huge breasts" line has been debated in the past, however, Japanese gaming news outlet Game*Spark has confirmed that this is indeed what Ishihara meant. Either way, we don't blame you if after reading this, you've had enough of the internet for today.