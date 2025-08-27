Like many sane folk do, I always try to fit in a Twilight marathon every fall, and with September just around the corner, it seems like a great time to start planning! The cast of Stephenie Meyer's vampire romance film series seem to agree too.

UPDATE (8/27, 3:23 p.m. ET): On the first day of "Hoa hoa hoa hoa hoa" weather here in Toronto, Twilight's official social media accounts began teasing something coming "tomorrow" (August 28), while Letterboxd has seemingly confirmed that the film saga is due to return to theatres this October. Stay tuned for word from the official channels tomorrow, but feel free to give "Decode" a spin in celebration!

During a "Meet the Cullens" panel moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt at Toronto's Fan Expo this weekend, the cast of Twilight — including Ashley Greene, Peter Facinelli, Kellan Lutz and Jackson Rathbone — reflected on the franchise's legacy for the first book's 20th anniversary.

While discussing how the series has become generational for fans, Fancinelli, who portrayed Carlisle Cullen, recalled the atmosphere of the original midnight premieres for the films. "It was one of the last movies that was like an event, you know? Everybody got together, and they did these midnight showings, and they kind of camped out in tents sometimes for days. That was such an incredible thing to be a part of," he shared.

Explaining how these screenings could bridge the gap between original fans and their children, Fancinelli continued, "Hopefully, for the [20] year anniversary, we will do that." To no one's surprise, the suggestion was met with instant cheers. "We should bring it back to theatres and bring it up. I'm happy to have your teenagers do that and have an experience with you guys' experience," he added.

What was once a subject of scorn and ridicule, the Twilight series had seen a drastic change in attitudes over the past few years, with many internet users dubbing its resurgence both in real life and online spaces as the "Twilight renaissance." The former guilty pleasure series for many fans has now become a source of affectionate nostalgia, and a theatrical re-release would allow original Twi-hards to connect over their shared love for the franchise with new fans. You can bet I'll be there!

Lionsgate, it's your move now.