The era of Pete Davidson being everybody's internet boyfriend — and his genitals unwillingly being the focus of his public persona — is largely over now that he has resigned to no longer dating high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. However, he's evidently still harbouring resentment over his sexualization and the fallout from the BDE allegations that first surfaced thanks to a tweet from Grande talking about his penis size.

"I was embarrassed by it because... no one talked about any work I was doing [on SNL]," Davidson said on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club podcast. "They were just like, 'Oh, that's the fuck stick.' And that hurt so much."

He continued, "Why are they focusing on me? I'm just like this dude that tells dick jokes and is a drug addict," conceding that people likely chose to focus on his anatomy rather than his looks because he's "not Glen Powell handsome."

He added that he was unimpressed with how headlines referred to him at the time, calling out the double-standard: "I don't want to victimize myself in any way because I'm cool, but the sexualization of me — if that was a girl, people would be like... there would be a march for it," he said. "Seriously. You're just talking about my dick all day."

When probed about why he would be embarrassed about what some might perceive as a compliment, Davidson responded, "You know, on paper... [laughs] that sounds great. But it was embarrassing."

In a roundabout way, Davidson's alleged endowment got him directly in the crosshairs of one Kanye West; the rapper took Davidson's relationship with his ex-wife pretty personally, and even decapitated a claymation version of him in the music video for "Eazy," one event in a long string of harassment by West that led to Davidson's enrolment in trauma therapy. He later entered a treatment facility for persistent mental health struggles.

Leave Pete and his line cook energy alone!