Congratulations are in order for Mummy Pig — mother of Peppa Pig — who has announced the arrival of her and Daddy Pig's third piglet.

The Pig family matriarch announced her daughter Evie was born this morning on Good Morning Britain, and revealed she was born at London's Lindo Wing — the same hospital where Kate Middleton gave birth.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Mummy Pig told People. "I'm so thrilled Evie is finally here, happy and healthy! I won't say it was an easy birth, because I'm not sure such a thing exists — oink! But it was all worth it once she was snug and safe in my arms, and the family got to meet her properly."

At birth, Evie weighed eight bundles of snuggles and was four apples stacked tall. Mummy Pig also revealed she already has a big personality, being just as "curious and excitable" as Peppa and just as "playful and funny" as her middle child, George. "They're already quite the little trio!"

Only time will tell if Evie follows in Peppa's musical footsteps.