As the Pamassaince continues, Pamela Anderson is reportedly rebooting her '90s flop Barb Wire.

Deadline reports that the new Barb Wire will be a series, and it's the first project from And-Her-Sons Productions, her new production company alongside her children, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

The report doesn't specify if Anderson herself is set to star in the project. Barb Wire appeared in comics before the character got a movie, which came out in 1996 and was a box-office bomb as well as a critical flop. It's since become a cult favourite.

Anderson's career has been on the rise ever since 2022's Pam & Tommy recontextualized her infamous sex tape scandal. Since then, she starred in the doc Pamela, a love story and the acclaimed films The Last Showgirl and The Naked Gun.