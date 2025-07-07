Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show this weekend (July 5), reuniting Black Sabbath alongside a who's who of old rockers. Although he has performed for the final time, fans haven't seen the last of Ozzy, since a biopic about his life is reportedly in the works.

"We have the film on the way. We have a lot of good momentum on the Ozzy biopic," Osbourne's son Jack told The Sun. "We have a director attached now, and the script is done, and Sony Studios is going to be ­producing it. It is about to go through a script rewrite. It's going to be raw. We are not pulling any punches, we are really laying it all out."

There's a director already attached to the project, whom Jack promised is "absolutely phenomenal," although he's not yet able to reveal who it is.

Despite having a studio, director and script, it seems that the film hasn't yet been formally approved. Jack said, "If the evil overlords of ­Hollywood give us the green light, we could be filming in the spring, so maybe it will be out by the summer of 2027."