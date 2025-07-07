Ozzy Osbourne performed his final show this weekend (July 5), reuniting Black Sabbath alongside a who's who of old rockers. Although he has performed for the final time, fans haven't seen the last of Ozzy, since a biopic about his life is reportedly in the works.
"We have the film on the way. We have a lot of good momentum on the Ozzy biopic," Osbourne's son Jack told The Sun. "We have a director attached now, and the script is done, and Sony Studios is going to be producing it. It is about to go through a script rewrite. It's going to be raw. We are not pulling any punches, we are really laying it all out."
There's a director already attached to the project, whom Jack promised is "absolutely phenomenal," although he's not yet able to reveal who it is.
Despite having a studio, director and script, it seems that the film hasn't yet been formally approved. Jack said, "If the evil overlords of Hollywood give us the green light, we could be filming in the spring, so maybe it will be out by the summer of 2027."