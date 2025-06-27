Masked country singer Orville Peck is shifting from music to acting. With his (unmasked) Cabaret debut on Broadway coming soon, the artist has also joined the cast for the upcoming adaptation of Street Fighter, also starring 50 Cent (a.k.a. Curtis Jackson).

Peck will play Vega, a masked Spanish ninja. As for Jackson, he's playing Balrog — which, funnily enough, is simply another name for the same character, Vega, from the Japanese version of the Street Fighter game. The Hollywood Reporter describes Balrog's role as the bodyguard of the villain, with Jackson apparently training extensively for the role and doing his own stunts.

Also on the cast list, Andrew Koji is the main character Ryu, Jason Momoa plays the green mutant Blanka, Joe Anoa'i (a.k.a. the WWE's Roman Reign) is the hidden character Akuma, Noah Centineo will be the family man Ken, and Callina Liang has signed on as Chun-Li.

This latest Street Fighter film will begin production in Australia in August, with Kitao Sakurai directing. Legendary and video game maker Capcom are co-developing and co-producing.