In the opening sequence of One Battle After Another, a group of revolutionaries named the French 75 overtake a detention facility. Raucous and passionate, the group scream anti-government and anti-capitalist slogans as they free migrants and detain the officers in charge. A montage follows with other moments of anarchy replete with explosives and gunshots. The first glimpses of Paul Thomas Anderson's latest hint at a topical film about the state of America and the forces on the margins willing to fight against what ails the nation.

Fast forward 16 years after one of the French 75's most ardent members, Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor), has fled leaving behind a daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti in a magnetic debut), and her romantic partner and fellow revolutionary, Pat, now assuming the name Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio). Bob's been through it the last decade-plus, he drinks too much, smokes more pot than is advisable, and lacks the spirit he once embodied to thwart the Man. The last of those points seems unnecessary in this stage of life for Bob, as he lives a quiet and remote life with Willa that seems insulated from his old life, until one day Willa goes missing and "Ghetto Pat" needs to re-emerge.

One Battle After Another is a political film in many ways, just not in the way the initial moments promise. Rather than a film about fighting the good fight, Anderson mirrors the manic disarray of the United States of America, whether it's Bob's foggy head preventing him from remembering the telephone codes to access the old French 75 network, or Sean Penn's Colonel Lockjaw walking around like he's a brick shithouse while wearing smediums. Anderson tackles the current state of his country by applying a screwball take onto the good ol' fashioned adventure caper — an amusing metaphor in it of itself.

DiCaprio eats up the bumbling bedlam Anderson imbues into Bob (and the film as a whole) in quite possibly my favourite performance from the actor, at least since Catch Me If You Can. Having made a career out of playing torment personified, watching DiCaprio let loose and actually have fun on screen is the tonic those of us who grew up watching Leo in Romeo + Juliet didn't know we needed. An actor whose dating life tends to fill the tabloid void in between acting jobs, he swiftly reminds audiences why he remains one of his generation's best.

As a self-proclaimed PTA detractor, One Battle After Another has me reconsidering my entire assessment of the director. The final chase scene in particular caps off an already wildly entertaining film with an enthralling climax that will leave audiences holding their breath without even realizing it. Anderson grabs us early on in the film and doesn't let go. He ties up our emotions with unrelenting tension, which he then effortlessly unravels with a bout of baldfaced humour.

One Battle After Another may be Anderson's most "accessible" work, but it doesn't make it any less poignant. Anderson finds a way into fraught territory that's clever and unyielding, and never fails to captivate.