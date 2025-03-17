Oasis have a few onscreen depictions coming up. While a documentary on their upcoming reunion tour was announced last week, it turns out a fictionalized version of the Gallagher brothers is coming at the hands of a few Inbetweeners castmates.

James Buckley and Joe Thomas — who play Jay and Simon in the ravenously funny sitcom — are set to play Liam and Noel in a sketch of Comic Relief, a UK-based charity. The parody will detail the story of Oasis from start to finish, and will also feature a slew of English personalities, including Hugh Dennis, Martin Lewis, Micky Flanagan and more.

"I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for Comic Relief, and was honoured to be asked to be a part of it. And, of course, being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true," Buckley said in a statement on the Comic Relief website.

The sketch is the first time members of The Inbetweeners cast have reunited since 2019's Fwends Reunited TV special, which celebrated 10 years of the show. Iconic English reunion recognizes iconic English reunion, we guess.