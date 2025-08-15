6

When Nobody came out in 2021, it was a revelation. Bob Odenkirk as a credible action star? Who knew. But even beyond Odenkirk's turn from comedy, Nobody came from the pen of Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick franchise. The film marked Kolstad's first work outside of the Keanu Reeves-led universe, and he delivered a fresh story filled with compelling characters, while retaining that John Wick edge.

As Exclaim!'s review of Nobody predicted, Hollywood couldn't let a good thing rest, and four years later, we have a sequel with Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath all returning as the nuclear Mansell family. Although decidedly enthralling, where John Wick: Chapter 2 expanded upon the world of the Continental and John himself, Nobody 2 retreads much of the same as its predecessor.

Directed by The Shadow Strays's Timo Tjahjanto (replacing Ilya Naishuller), Nobody 2 begins with Odenkirk's Hutch carrying out various missions in order to repay the debt he accumulated after setting fire to the Russian mob's obshchak money in the first film. However, after so many punches to the face and knife wounds to the body, Hutch longs for a family vacation and heads to Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Waterpark, where he went as a child with his father and brother.

As Hutch spends quality time with his wife Becca (Nielsen) and their two children, the holiday runs into a snag when their son Brady (Munroe) accidentally offends a local teen, which ends in his sister, Sammy (Cadorath), having her stuffed animal torn up and being smacked upside the head. Of course, Hutch cannot let this act of aggression stand — and of course, his retaliation efforts result in him and his family getting unwittingly wrapped up in a large criminal ring.

It's no surprise with Tjahjanto at the helm that the action sequences of Nobody 2 remain kinetic and gruesome. Even after having a heart attack a few years ago on the set of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk hasn't missed a step. He dives right back into the stunts and heroism with shades of the dry humour the actor first found success with.

While the film lives and breathes off of Odenkirk's performance, Munroe and Cadorath both prove to be incredible forces alongside the Mr. Show comedian. Munroe, in particular, impressively navigates the delicate balance between being a teen internally struggling with his own issues, and a caring son and big brother. The two young talents shine in the film and help bolster Hutch as a father greatly.

Undoubtedly, Nobody 2 entertains. As a summer blockbuster, the film ticks off all the criteria we want in a popcorn movie and serves as a good use of 90 minutes in air conditioning. However, it lacks the same oomph and musicality of the first film. Aside from a banging soundtrack, Nobody came together with a distinct rhythm that moved audiences through the taut story and kept us engaged every minute. Its sequel never finds such a rhythm, and doesn't seem to be in search of one either. It moves through Hutch's predicament as if we're just going through the motions.

Sometimes Hollywood gives us sequels we never asked for, in this case though, fans of Nobody (present company included) couldn't wait to revisit the Mansell family and enjoy Odenkirk once again kicking ass and taking names, which makes Nobody 2 a little disappointing, but not entirely a lost cause.