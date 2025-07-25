Mario has been rescuing Princess Peach for more than 40 years, but it's time for the moustachioed plumber to finally face the truth: Nintendo has confirmed she's just not that into him, and they're only friends and nothing more.

Twitter/X user @KirPinkFury noted [via Collider] that the game company broke the bad news on the Nintendo Today app, writing, "Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can."

Good friends? Would someone repeatedly go into battle against a giant mutant turtle for someone who is just a friend? Next, Nintendo will be telling us that Mario and Luigi aren't really brothers, but rather are "bros" in the sense that they're close male friends.

After this brutal rejection, we can only assume that the plot of the next Super Mario game will be completely different, with Peach remaining in Bowser's clutches and Mario shooting his shot with Rosalina. And fair enough — it's time to move on, Mario!