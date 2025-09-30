Hollywood power couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage.

A source told People that the Nine Perfect Strangers actress "has been fighting to save the marriage." The news breaks as Urban is on his High and Alive World Tour.

TMZ reports that the "one-sided" divorce called by Urban isn't a shock, as the couple reportedly has been living separately since the summer, with Urban moving out of their family home in Nashville.

Last year, the Grammy winning country musician took to the stand at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Gala, recounting the beginning of the couple's marriage, saying his addictions prior to going to a rehabilitation centre "blew their marriage into smithereens" barely 4 months into the marriage, praising his wife for her resilience and her continued choosing of "love."

The Oscar-winning actress and country star met in 2005 and quickly tied the knot in 2006, sharing two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.