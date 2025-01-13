While Exclaim! didn't love A Complete Unknown, there's at least one person who did: Neil Young.

He detailed his taste for it in the Neil Young Archives Times Contrarian, saying, "I love Bob Dylan and his music. Always have. He's a great artist. Once he was on my bus and I didn't recognize him and threw him off but that's another story. This movie is a great tribute to his life and music. I think if you love Bob's music you should see this great movie. I loved it."

Of course, Young and Dylan's lives are undeniably intertwined, with Young referring to himself as Dylan's "B Student" in his biography Shakey. They performed "I Shall Be Released" together for The Last Waltz in 1976, and the rest is history.

Hopefully we get another testimony from Young after he watches Timothée Chalamet pull double duty on SNL later this month.