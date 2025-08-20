At this morning's TIFF 50 Canadian Press Conference, the festival's Chief Programming Officer Anita Lee announced a new partnership with the National Film Board of Canada called {RE}DEFINED. The new initiative invites Canadian and Indigenous filmmakers aged 30 and under to submit proposals for a short documentary film.

{RE}DEFINED seeks to explore and redefine what it means to be Canadian and Indigenous today. The NFB, in collaboration with TIFF and TIFF Next Wave, will create a shortlist of applicants, and the NFB will select the final five filmmakers to create their own short documentaries, each of 10 minutes or less. Each project will be produced by the NFB, including a production team, a fully financed budget, marketing and publicity teams, distribution, and mentorship.

The completed films will have their world premiere at TIFF 2026 before debuting on NFB platforms, available worldwide.

"The NFB is thrilled to join creative forces with TIFF and amplify new voices to redefine what it means to be Canadian and Indigenous, now and for the future. It's a landmark year for TIFF and a moment of transformation for our country. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering next-generation filmmakers to redefine our diverse and evolving identities, through bold works of short cinema," said Canadian Film Commissioner and NFB chairperson Suzanne Guèvremont.

Proposals will be accepted until September 30, 2025.

For more information about {RE}DEFINED, including eligibility, criteria and submission details, visit the NFB's website here.