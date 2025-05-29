The Season 2 finale of The Rehearsal may have woken us up inside, but it didn't do the same for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). While appearing on CNN this morning to talk about the series, Nathan Fielder and Rehearsal star/aviation expert John Goglia took the opportunity to call them out for dismissing the comedian's findings.

Early on in the 17-minute-long segment, Fielder said that while The Rehearsal is still a comedy show, airplane safety is still a "serious thing." The FAA provided a statement to CNN for Fielder's appearance, saying, "The Federal Aviation Administration requires all airline crewmembers (pilots and flight attendants) and dispatchers to complete Crew Resource Management training."

Fielder clapped back at the administration by saying, "That's dumb. They're dumb," before talking about his experience with the resource management training in question, which he took when getting his pilot's license for the season finale:

Here's the issue: I trained to be a pilot. I'm a 737 pilot. I went through the training. The training is someone shows you a PowerPoint slide saying, "If you are a co-pilot and the captain does something wrong, you need to speak up about it." That's all. That's the training, and they talk about some crashes that happen, but they don't do anything that makes it stick emotionally.

Fielder's commitment to the bit to become "the least experienced person licensed to fly a 737 in North America" is part of why Exclaim! gave Season 2 of The Rehearsal a 10/10.