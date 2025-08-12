Nine Inch Nails are currently on the North American leg of a world tour, and they took the time to meet a lifelong fan in Vancouver on Sunday (August 10).

Nathan Fielder was pictured with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and their newly minted drummer Josh Freese backstage at the show. The picture of him with Reznor and Ross is super wholesome when paired with a picture of the comedian wearing a Nine Inch Nails shirt as a teen. Check it out below.

Nine Inch Nails will cross the border for a second and final Canadian date on their tour in Toronto, where they'll play Scotiabank Arena on September 23.

