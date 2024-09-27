Spend enough time in Vancouver and you're bound to spot celebrity interviewer Nardwuar the Human Serviette around town in his distinctive plaid ensemble. He's just become even more omnipresent in the city thanks to a new mural downtown.

The mural was created by local artist Carson Ting (of Chairman Ting Art + Design Studio). In addition to Nardwuar, it features notable local figures like Ryan Reynolds, Seth Rogen, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Kendall Gender and Sarah McLachlan. Nardwuar appears right next to Pamela Anderson.

The 120-foot-wide mural is titled People of Downtown, and it was commissioned by Downtown Van. It was created by Ting with hired help from fellow artists Cody Swinkels, Jeremy Wong (JNasty) and Lynol Lui. It's located on the side wall of the FALL Tattooing, on 644 Seymour Street.

In an email, Ting told Exclaim! that he chose to include Nardwuar "because I grew up watching his interviews on MuchMusic. And funny enough, Nardwuar day is coming up on the 29th!! So hopefully my mural will coincide with his day in a good way! And it's funny because he's almost the first character people see on my mural, he's THAT recognizable!"