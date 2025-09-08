In early 2024, Mitski brought her spellbinding live show supporting her excellent 2023 record The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, one of Exclaim!'s best albums of 2023, to Toronto's Massey Hall, and now fans can relive the performance in the form of a concert film.

The singer-songwriter has announced a theatrical run of her upcoming concert film The Land, which will be screened exclusively in cinemas beginning October 22 for a limited time only. The film captures Mitski and her seven-piece band performing the music from The Land Is, as well as re-workings and re-imaginations of songs from her discography.

Directed by Grant James and mixed by Mitski's regular collaborator Patrick Hyland, the live show was filmed across three nights at Atlanta, GA's Fox Theatre in 2024 during Mitski's tour.

As per Variety's reporting, the film will be screened in 630 cinemas across 30 different countries. Participating theatres have yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale next Monday (September 15).