Miley Cyrus became the youngest person to ever be named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo last night (August 11).

The musician — who had her start on the Disney show Hannah Montana — was introduced by Lainey Wilson, who sang a cover of "The Best of Both Worlds." Throughout her acceptance speech, Cyrus shared her gratitude for being a part of the show that she once disavowed.

"I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana," she said. "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life,'" referring to the iconic Montana track.

Last night, Cyrus, 31, wasn't the only one who gained Disney Legend status — a title given to people who've greatly impacted the Disney legacy. Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis and others also received the honour at the Anaheim, CA, ceremony.