Michelle Trachtenberg, an actor known for roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died. She was 39.

A cause of death has not been made public, and police sources told the New York Post that her death is not being treated as suspicious. She was found by her mother this morning at a New York City apartment. She recently underwent a liver transplant, according to the source.

Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, and appeared as Buffy's younger sister Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Other notable roles included EuroTrip, Meego, Ice Princess, Mercy and Truth or Scare. She had guest roles on Weeds, Six Feet Under and Robot Chicken.

She appeared in the Gossip Girl reboot in 2021. It hadn't been announced whether she would be participating in the Buffy reboot.