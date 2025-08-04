Sinners is, in this writer's opinion, the best film of 2025 so far — but would it still be if it had included an appearance from mgk? The artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he went up for the same part that ultimately went to July Talk's Peter Dreimanis.

The character in question is Bert, a KKK member who (spoiler alert!) is turned into a vampire. The role required the actor to say a racial slur, but mgk says he refused to do it.

"Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that," he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "The vampire, they had me set up to do the audition — it's the one that's in the house, so he's the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the N-word, and I wouldn't do it."

It sounds like mgk's withdrawal from the part worked out for everyone involved: writer-director Ryan Coogler ended up with an amazing movie, and Dreimanis told Exclaim! that he was creatively "lit on fire" by his appearance in the film. "Going down there and spending time making something of that magnitude and scope, something that rich, it totally reawakened this dream inside me," he said.