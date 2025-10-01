Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol are bringing their film Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie to theatres across North America for an official tour.

Following the film's award-winning 2025 TIFF run, the unapologetically Canadian film is touring across North America this fall with two Canadian tour dates: Montreal (October 29) and Vancouver (November 10).

The film takes place in Toronto, following the story of two friends, named after and played by the originators. The official synopsis reads, "When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008."

In addition to screening the film, director Johnson and co-creator/co-star McCarrol will appear live for a post-film Q&A at each of the stops.

Tickets are on sale now. See the Canadian dates below; the duo will also appear in various US cities.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie 2025 Canadian Tour Dates:

10/29 Montreal, QC - Cinema Du Musee

11/10 Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre