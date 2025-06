In honour of the Owen Hart Foundation's 26th anniversary, celebrated Canadian actor and comedian Martin Short will be performing at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday, November 15.

This will be the Only Murders in the Building star's second time participating in a comedy event with the Calgary-based non-profit organization.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster starting May 23. All proceeds from the event will go to the Owen Hart Foundation.

See the announcement below.