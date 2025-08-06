In a recent interview for Cosmopolitan, Margaret Qualley revealed the inspiration behind her character in her upcoming film Honey Don't!, in which she portrays a lesbian detective investigating a mysterious death. The film is the second instalment of Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke's "lesbian B-movie trilogy," following last year's Drive-Away Dolls, in which Qualley also starred.

"I trust any girl to be able to solve a fucking murder mystery with Instagram, to be honest. But my character is very confident and talkative. She's not a woman of few words," Qualley revealed about her character to journalist Willa Bennett. "I think that sometimes I've made myself comfortable by knocking myself down. She's the opposite of that. She's in her power and smart and sexy."

"She's a bit like a cool-guy player," Qualley continued, further elaborating on the inspirations behind her character, which, in a seemingly odd choice, was based on the 1975's Matty Healy. "I don't know why, but for some reason, I made my physicality kind of like Matty Healy. I tried to do it like Matty Healy would do it. I got to feel what it would be like to be a guy hitting on a girl." She's on the nose about the "very confident and talkative" part of Healy's public persona, at least — citing him as inspiration to portray a lesbian character seems to be a bit more questionable.

Qualley's husband Jack Antonoff produced the 1975's most recent record Being Funny in a Foreign Language alongside Healy and George Daniel.

Honey Don't! is set to hit theatres August 22.