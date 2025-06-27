7

A bold update to Blumhouse's hit sci-fi horror romp, M3GAN 2.0 does away with the scares and amps up the laughs, pivoting the movie from its creepy roots to whimsical, over-the-top action-comedy. It's an unexpected but brilliant move for the series.

The first film mixed Child's Play with a dash of Small Soldiers, and M3GAN 2.0 builds on that foundation, crafting a sequel that feels like a campy Terminator 2. It's the return of the murderous AI-powered children's toy, only this time, she's the good guy. It's a ridiculous premise, and writer/director Gerard Johnstone plays to its outrageousness incredibly well.

Forgoing any horror elements (minus a couple The Ring-esque shots of android characters unfolding their way out of small spaces), M3GAN 2.0 brazenly triples down on the comedy and is better for it. It's an extremely entertaining watch packed with laugh-out-loud moments; the script is jam-packed with quips and jokes, and many stick the landing.

Gemma (Allison Williams) and M3GAN (Amie Donald) return with their unreal comedic synergy. Both actors fully commit to the bit, making their exchanges the most memorable in the film, especially a back-and-forth that results in an impromptu cover of Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work."

The film relishes in just how bizarre it can be, complete with dance numbers, numerous Steven Seagal references, and a Jemaine Clement performance so campy that his mere presence signals that something absurd is about to occur.

In spite of the film's welcome weird and hilarious moments, it struggles to develop some of the newer and secondary characters, namely Aristotle Ahtari's Christian. Introduced as a near-deified figure in the anti-AI space, his presence hints toward romance. Unfortunately, this oft-mentioned chemistry between the characters is non-existent, and undercuts several moments in the movie meant to bear emotional weight. It's a shame, because Ahtari delivers a solid and legitimately funny performance, but the forced romance angle and mishandled character arc undermine his work.

The biggest drawback of M3GAN 2.0's comes from the film's murky philosophy on AI. Much of the movie's runtime sees the attitude towards AI swinging from one extreme to the other — from ultimate evil to being a controllable good (despite the previous film firmly exemplifying that the latter does not work) repeatedly. Additionally, Gemma and Cady (Violet McGraw) have opposing views, which ends in a good AI vs. evil AI battle that, while entertaining, furthers the confusion. By the time the characters settle for their surface-level, centrist, "controlled AI" outlook, it renders a tad imbecilic, as they've spent two films proving that exact attitude to be the very source of their issues.

Notwithstanding the film's contradictory philosophy, there is something to be said for just how much fun this film offers for almost the entirety of its runtime. The film contains an undeniable charm that keeps it afloat despite its shortcomings. It's rare for a new and successful IP to immediately and drastically dash into a new direction, but the risk pays off. While it may leave some fans wanting for a bit of the horror flare, M3GAN 2.0 upgrades its predecessor in almost every other aspect.