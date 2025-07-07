7

For many in this world, life will consist of a poetic cruelty. In one instance, the universe will handily provide laughter, loving relationships and cherished moments of joy; in another, those are all stripped away. The cruelty, though, isn't in the loss of special events, places or people — it's that those we love the most will bear the weight of that loss.

Mike Wong's short film Lost Memories simply and poignantly translates Alzheimer's hardship with an unexpected optimism. In the blink of an eye, the youthful Zachary (Nader Nassereddine) and Daisy (Sabrina Knappett) go from sharing their fears over the disease and pledging their unwavering support for one another to sitting on the same bench in their twilight years (Jerrold Karch and Sabina Moore assuming the roles of the older Zachary and Daisy, respectively), one blessed to remember their life together and the other grasping at a happiness they knew they once possessed.

Unlike many films about Alzheimer's, Wong keeps the horrors of the illness at bay, and instead provides a gentle and compassionate view that cherishes the experiences lived and emotions felt. Lost Memories asks us to live in the present and not take for granted the reasons we fall in love or the people we choose to support and those who have supported us. Rather than living in fear of losing our memories, we should remind ourselves, while we still can, to live life ferociously and lovingly.

It's a privilege to age — not everyone gets the chance to be saggy, grey and wrinkly — but with that privilege can come exceptionally difficult challenges. Hopefully, doctors and scientists will one day discover a way to unequivocally prevent Alzheimer's, or even cure it; until then, we remain at its mercy.

Perhaps that's a bit bleak, but films like Lost Memories offer an alternative to wallowing in that reality: come what may, live life to its fullest.