The average person might not be able to tell the difference between a cheaply made donkey mask and a horse mask, but such distinctions are crucial in Tommy Ward's (Josh Duhamel) line of work. For the professional hitman at the centre of Canadian filmmaker Allan Ungar latest action-comedy, London Calling, being able pick out the subtle differences becomes essential to being the best at his craft.

Unfortunately for Ward, Father Time is catching up to him and his eyesight isn't what it used to be. When his failing vision causes him to accidentally kill the wrong target, one who just happens to be the cousin of the wife of mob boss Freddy Darby (Aiden Gillen), Ward flees London and tries to build a new life in Los Angeles. Doing hits for a local crime boss, Benson (Rick Hoffman), Ward longs to get back to the UK to see his son, especially since his ex plans on marrying a teacher who, despite Ward's gripes about him being soft, seems to be a decent guy.

The idea that young men are slabs of clay who should only be moulded by manly men may seem archaic, but Ward doesn't stand alone in his generation with such thoughts. Benson has become increasingly frustrated that the heir to his criminal empire, Julien (Jeremy Ray Taylor), show no signs of the ruthlessness needed for the job. At 18 years old, Julien seems far more interested in LARPing than learning the family business. Heck, he can't even talk to the girl of his dreams without embarrassing himself.

Believing it's time for Julien to "man up," Benson presents Ward with an offer he can't refuse. In exchange for the hitman teaching the nerdy teen how to execute his first kill, the crime boss will grant him safe passage back to London. This task becomes complicated when Darby gets wind of Ward's location and decides to take an excursion to the United States to personally dish out his brand of revenge.

Reteaming with Duhamel after 2022's Bandit, which told the story of Gilbert "The Flying Bandit" Galvan Jr., an American who became one of Canada's most notorious bank robbers, Ungar's latest film throws back to the odd-couple action-comedies of the 1980s and '90s. Never taking itself too seriously, the differences between the central characters define most of London Calling's humour and action beats. Similar to other recent works, like Season 3 of Reacher and this year's Toronto International Film Festival hit Dust Bunny, the film uses the hardened-man-paired-with-a-seemingly-helpless-youth formula to highlight how the bonds of friendship are often found in the unlikeliest of places.

Ungar's film doesn't concern itself much with how Ward and Julien's bond help to smooth out their individual rough edges. Rather, it focuses on the hijinks that occur on the road to self-discovery. For all its macho posturing, London Calling doesn't have much to say about masculinity outside of the fact that it's okay for boys not to be jerks like their fathers. The film proves more interested in setting up the various shootouts Ward and Julien find themselves in the middle of. As if running an obstacle course where bullets and explosions replace ropes and nets, Ungar's brand of action and humour offers plenty of engaging moments throughout.

Although the bullets fly freely in the film, London Calling's protagonists can't dodge the film's uneven script, which fails to lay the foundations to properly support the film's shaky frame. Compounding this issue, and the fact that the film relies on the ensemble as plot devices to move the story forward, the film leaves many of the supporting characters underdeveloped.

Ungar and co-writers Levin Menekse and Quinn Wolfe seem more fascinated with wringing every last drop out of a gag than delving into Ward and Julien's friendship, like a running gag involving rival hitman Alistar Mcrory (Neil Sandilands), whose new age approach to life makes him hard to kill. The constant return to Alistar unnecessarily makes him a key focal point at times, and the film spins its wheels in the latter half. Couple this with the conventional structure of the plot, audiences seeking a little more substance in their action will find their mileage with the film will vary.

Despite not being as richly constructed as Bandit, Ungar and his star prove once again to be a dynamic director-and-actor paring. Duhamel is delightful as the curmudgeon hitman with a heart of gold. His scenes with Taylor's Julien offer some solid laughs as their characters navigate increasingly outlandish and violent situations. Although Duhamel does his best with the material given, he can only carry the film on his back so far.

While an uneven work, London Calling delivers a serviceable action-comedy whose nostalgic threads can be seen throughout, but its loose stitching exposes all the shortcomings of the script.