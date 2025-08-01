The long-awaited sequel to Freaky Friday is almost here, and the Beaches have gotten in on the nostalgic fun, making an official appearance on the film's soundtrack.

In the original 2003 film, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis's characters front a rock band called Pink Slip, and they perform a track called "Ultimate" during the film's credits. Fittingly, the Beaches, who have a sound not dissimilar to Pink Slip's, have recorded a cover of "Ultimate" for the sequel's soundtrack.

Listen to the cover below. Freakier Friday is set to hit theatres August 8.







