Season 36 (yes, you read that right) of The Simpsons ended on Sunday (May 18), and for it, the show enlisted Sarah McLachlan to sing a parody of her song "When She Loved Me."

Originally written by Randy Newman, the track from Toy Story 2 becomes a violent rendition about The Itchy and Scratchy Show making merchandise for babies. Bart and Lisa throw out their old toys, and Marge fears that they're growing apart.

"They laugh at all our violence / and horrors quite unsuitable / for children as guts rain from above," McLachlan sings over a montage of the siblings watching TV. It's shockingly touching for a parody for those of us who remember the scene with Jessie in Toy Story 2. Watch it, and check out a Simpsonized version of McLachlan with Itchy and Scratchy below.