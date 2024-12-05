Film distributor A24 has shared that Sky Ferreira recorded the original song "Leash" for its upcoming film Babygirl.



Arriving in theatres December 25, the film stars Nicole Kidman as a CEO who enters an affair with an intern portrayed by Harris Dickinson. The film house shared a short clip of Dickinson listening to Ferreira's new track on social media this morning, with the full song set to be released this Thursday (December 5).

UPDATE (12/5, 12:04 p.m. ET): You can now hear "Leash" in full below. It's a cavernous mid-tempo synthpop banger, driven by chugging percussion that mixes more organic, clouded-sounding kicks and tropicália-lite electronic beats.



Co-produced by Jorge Elbrecht, "Leash" was created specifically for the film. Babygirl writer and director Halina Reijn — who contacted Ferreira while editing the film — called the musician's songs "sensual and empowering." The two of them worked closely together while making the track.

"Leash" will be Ferreira's first independent release after Capitol Records dropped her on the 10th anniversary of her debut record and only major release, Night Time, My Time. It's also the follow-up to the 2022 single "Don't Forget."

In an interview with Vogue, Ferreira said, "Capitol Records kept me from putting out new music for 10 years as a way of making me look like I'm incapable of it. I'm able to do a song for an A24 film after all this time because that first album clearly meant something to people."

Ferreira also shared that she always wanted to make music for films, and putting a song out with A24 feels like a "fresh start." The singer-songwriter also added that after the release of "Leash," she plans on self-releasing another song, continuing the anticipation towards her second album Masochism.

Watch a clip of "Leash" and the trailer for Babygirl below.