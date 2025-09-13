7

Within the first couple minutes of Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, festival founder Sarah McLachlan observes, "If you stand up for something, there is going to be an equal and opposite reaction."

Her words perfectly capture our modern predicament, in which decades of social progress have been met with a regressive backlash, making this a fitting moment for a look back on McLachlan's women-focused festival, which revolutionized the music biz during its run from 1997 to 1999.

Director Ally Pankiw rounds up an impressive assortment of artists from the festival's initial run, with talking head interviews featuring performers Sheryl Crow, Lisa Loeb, Indigo Girls, Erykah Badu, Bonnie Raitt, Paula Cole, Natalie Merchant and Jewel, plus modern admirers like Olivia Rodrigo and Dan Levy. They provide the context that made Lilith Fair necessary, discussing how women were marginalized by concert promoters, radio programmers and critics. The most striking scenes are the shocking displays of misogyny that were particularly brazen in the '90s; the film is full of archival cringe in the form of Howard Stern interviews, sexist press clippings and skin-crawling pre-show press conferences.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery is the counterpoint to those Woodstock '99 documentaries from a few years ago — the antidote to the angry dudes who dominated pop culture at the time, many of whom turned their aggression directly toward Lilith Fair. In one poignant scene, Thao Nguyen (of the Get Down Stay Down) tears up remembering how she treated Lilith Fair as the butt of jokes, despite the progress it signified.

It's a compelling story of struggle that grows a little repetitive across the 95-minute runtime, with the same talking points (industry discrimination, the lack of egos backstage at Lilith Fair, fears that female artists were marginalizing themselves by creating their own festival) continuously reiterated throughout.

What's missing is some substantial concert footage, as Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery is edited at a rapid-fire pace, never lingering on a live clip for more than 20 seconds or so. A point of comparison in this regard is Questlove's 2021 doc Summer of Soul — another film about a politically groundbreaking festival, and one that gives the live footage the space it needs to shine. Lilith Fair clearly had incredible performances from era-defining artists, so it's a shame that Pankiw chose to tell rather than show.

TIFF 2025 runs from September 4 to 14. Get more information, including showtimes and tickets, at the festival's website.