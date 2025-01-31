Before his sudden death in October, Liam Payne was filmed as a guest judge on the upcoming reality music competition Building the Band. Now, Netflix has shared that his contributions to the show will still be aired.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant didn't confirm whether or not the former One Direction member would still appear in the show as they were in talks with his family. The publication's sources at Netflix noted that they would find a way to address his death, perhaps by offering a tribute to him at the beginning of the first episode.

Building the Band — which also stars Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger, and will be hosted by Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean — has an X Factor meets Love Is Blind concept where aspiring musicians are put into groups and rehearse together without seeing each other until they perform. The show does not yet have a release date.

Payne died after falling off a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31 years old. In December, five people were charged in relation to his death.