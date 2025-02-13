Controversial Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier has been admitted to a care centre for treatment for Parkinson's disease, as reported by his production company Zentropa Entertainment. The director announced his diagnosis publicly in August 2022, when Zentropa said he was being treated so he could complete Riget Exodus.

Producer Louise Vesth wrote on the official Zentropa Instagram account (as roughly translated from Danish), "Lars is currently in a care center that can provide him with the treatment and care his condition requires. It's a complement to his own private accommodation. Lars is doing well under the circumstances."

Known for his controversial and provocative statements and for being famously difficult to work with, von Trier has been accused of sexual harassment by Björk during the production of Dancer in the Dark, and has been banned from Cannes Film Festival for proclaiming himself to be "a Nazi" during the Melancholia press conference in 2011.