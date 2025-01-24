Earlier this week, Lord Huron announced a massive slate of global tour dates, which, unfortunately, did not include any stops in Canada despite the country's own crown jewel Feist tagging along for several North American dates. As penance, the band have delivered a new track that features the debut recording of Oscar-nominated actor Kristen Stewart.

While Stewart doesn't exactly sing on the track (it's more of a spoken-word vibe, with Kstew's narration taking up the first half of the song before frontman Ben Schneider's vocals come in), she does appear in the official music video, in which she portrays a sultry kidnapper on a Fear and Loathing-style road trip accented by bisexual lighting. Pretty cool stuff!

Schneider shared of the collaboration:

I didn't know Kristen previously but I'd been a big fan since seeing her work with Olivier Assayas, which my wife introduced me to. I kept hearing her voice when I was writing this song and just thought "what the hell, I'll reach out and see," thinking it was a long shot. But she said she was interested so we met up and hit it off talking about books, movies and music. She immediately got what I was going for and had great ideas to boot. She's just a great person and so creative and open. She added a lot to the video concept as well. It was the kind of collaboration you dream of, honestly.

Check out the Tony Wilson-directed effort below.