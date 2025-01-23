Kneecap Say "Fuck the Oscars" After Nomination Snub

BY Sydney Brasil Published Jan 23, 2025

Kneecap have slammed the Oscars online after their eponymous film was snubbed from being nominated despite being shortlisted in two categories.

The fictionalized biopic was tipped for noms in two categories: Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song for "Sick in the Head." In reaction to their snub, the Belfast rap trio took to their Instagram to say "Fuck the Oscars. Free Palestine."

Instead of "Sick in the Head," the Academy decided to nominate not one but two songs from Emilia Pérez, the musical that swept the nominations despite it being the butt of online jokes for not being very good. Despite this, Exclaim! gave it a 7/10.

Another notable snub alongside Kneecap's in the Best International Feature Film category is the Canadian title Universal Language.

