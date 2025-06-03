Jonathan Joss — the voice actor known for playing John Redcorn in King of the Hill — has died. He was 59 years old.

The actor was killed in his neighbourhood in San Antonio, TX, yesterday after being shot multiple times. As per TMZ, the San Antonio Police Department claims Joss was involved in an altercation with a neighbour. After shooting him several times, the suspect fled in a vehicle before being arrested and charged with murder a block away. His bond has been set at $200,000 USD.

UPDATE (6/3, 9:28 a.m. ET): In a statement issued on the late actor's official Facebook page, his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, claimed that Joss was murdered as a homophobic hate crime.

Kern de Gonzales explained that he and his husband had been checking the mail at the site of their former home, which he claimed was burned down after two years of threats and homophobic harassment.

"When we returned to the site to check out mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view," Kern de Gonzales wrote. "This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this, a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired."

Kern de Gonzales said that Joss had pushed him out of the way when the man fired the weapon, saving his life. "He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other," the late actor's husband added. Read the full statement below.

Statement from Tristan Kern de Gonzales

Husband of Jonathan Joss



My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home. That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done.



Throughout that time we were harassed regularly by individuals who made it clear they did not accept our relationship. Much of the harassment was openly homophobic.



When we returned to the site to check our mail we discovered the skull of one of our dogs and its harness placed in clear view. This caused both of us severe emotional distress. We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw.



While we were doing this a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired.



Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life.



Jonathan is my husband. He gave me more love in our time together than most people ever get. We were newlyweds. We picked Valentines Day. We were in the process of looking for a trailer and planning our future.



He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.



I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved.



To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family.



My focus now is on protecting Jonathan's legacy and honoring the life we built together.



If your concern is how someone coped with trauma or how loudly they speak when recounting injustice and being ignored by authorities then you never truly cared about my husband.



Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built.



- Tristan Kern de Gonzales

Joss was the voice of Redcorn from Seasons 2 through 13 of King of the Hill, taking over from Victor Aaron, who died in a car crash after playing him in Season 1. Joss had recorded lines for the show's revival, which is set to arrive August 4.

Ahead of its revival, King of the Hill has suffered a few cast losses. In 2023, Johnny Hardwick, who played Dale Gribble, died at 64. Before his death, he also recorded some episodes for the revival. Last week, it was announced Gribble will now be played by Toby Huss, who also plays Cotton Hill.