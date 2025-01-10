Before Kim's Convenience was a successful TV sitcom, it was a beloved stage production — and this month, the show is coming back to where it all began with a Toronto run.

Kim's Convenience will run from January 30 to March 2 at the Young Theatre from the production company Soulpepper — the same venue and production company behind its run back in 2012, following its original debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

Inis Choi, the creator and star of Kim's Convenience, will be returning as store owner Appa; Choi originally played the role of Appa's son, Jung. The cast includes Esther Chung as Umma, Ryan Jinn as Jung and Kelly Seo as Janet.

Since the end of the TV series in 2021, the play has come to London — both the UK one and the Ontario one.

Tickets for the Toronto show are available here.