Kim Gordon Doesn't Know Who Kim Kardashian Is

Kim Kardashian and Chloë Sevigny joined forced for Variety's latest episode of Actors on Actors, causing a debate online about Kardashian's designation as an actor. That's beside the point for Kim Gordon, who only just found out who the reality TV mogul is.

Amid the backlash, Sevigny shared a poster for the episode on her Instagram, showing her and Kardashian standing side by side. "Our chosen career of actor has many forms," she wrote. "Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor."

This confused Gordon, but not for the same reason it was for everyone else: "Who is the person standing next to you?" she commented on Sevigny's post. Honestly, good for her for living in such blissful ignorance for so long!

Gordon is about to embark on the North American leg of her tour in support of The Collective — one of the best albums of the year so far. Meanwhile, Sevigny is continuing her reign as the ultimate It Girl, lending herself as the final boss for Charli XCX's "360" music video.