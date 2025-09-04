Over two years after the Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner was scrapped, the actor has shared that she will be starring as the Queen of Pop after all.

The original project was put aside when Madge wanted to focus on her Celebration Tour, then seemingly revived as a limited series on Netflix. This revitalized version is still set to star the Weapons actor, as per an interview with Garner in W Magazine.

In a clip of the conversation, she confirms she'll be playing Madonna, keeping tight-lipped but calling the venture "a work in progress." She also said her favourite songs are "Borderline" and "Papa Don't Preach." Watch it happen below.