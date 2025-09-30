Josh Harnett went to hospital in St. John's, NL, following a car crash last week.

On Thursday (September 25), the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released a statement revealing that an SUV had crashed into a police car at 1 a.m. that morning. The SUV was driven by a 59-year-old man, with a 47-year-old man as a passenger — the latter of whom has turned out to be Hartnett.

According to the announcement, both of them were "sent to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries." The police officer also went to hospital as a precaution.

Harnett's publicist Susan Patricola said the actor was "thoroughly checked" before being released [via the Canadian Press].

The actor is in the province for a six-episode Netflix series currently known simply as Untitled Newfoundland Project, about a fisherman protecting his Newfoundland community against a mysterious sea creature.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has put out a call for any witnesses or video footage of the car crash.