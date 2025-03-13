American actor and all-around funny guy John C. Reilly has announced the release of What's Not to Love?, his debut album as his vaudeville alter ego Mister Romantic, out June 13.

In an Instagram post, Reilly said the project is "a collection of timeless melodies from the Great American Songbook, brought to life by a band of some of the most extraordinary, virtuosic musicians in the world."

"I looked at our weary world a few years ago and tried to think of a way I could spread love and empathy," Reilly shared of the effort [via Rolling Stone]. "I decided the most fun way to do that was through performing and singing and telling people I loved them. So the emotional vaudeville show Mister Romantic was born, out of both hope and despair."

What's Not to Love? is previewed today by "Dream," a cover of the 1944 Johnny Mercer song, which has previously been recorded by the likes of Roy Orbison and Frank Sinatra. Reilly's version remains faithful to the original's tender, old-timey charm, while spotlighting his vocal range and timbre.

Check out "Dream" below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



What's Not to Love?:

1. Just Another Sucker on the Vine

2. Dream

3. La Vie En Rose

4. Johnsburg, Illinois

5. You Don't Know Me

6. Falling in Love Again

7. I Guess I'll Get the Papers and Go

8. Home

9. Picture in a Frame

10. The Song Is Ended (But the Melody Lingers On)

11. What'll I Do?

12. Moonlight Serenade

13. I'll Be Seeing You

14. What's Not to Love?