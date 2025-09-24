Jimmy Kimmel has returned to the air and addressed his suspension, saying that "it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man." Sarah McLachlan, who had cancelled a performance at the premiere of the Disney-owned documentary Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, performed live on the show.

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (September 24), Kimmel opened the show by thanking those who supported him during his suspension, including fellow talk show hosts who reached out to him.

Choking up with emotion, he went on to say that his comments about Charlie Kirk's death weren't intended to be a joke, and he wasn't trying to blame any group for the actions of the gunman.

"I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed, sending love to his family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, I still do," Kimmel said.

He devoted much of the monologue to the issue of freedom of speech and the First Amendment. "This show is not important," he said. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

He connected his own suspension to the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Saying that freedom of speech was "something I'm embarrassed to say I took for granted until they took for granted until they pulled my friend Stephen [Colbert] off the air, and tried to coerce the affiliates who run our show in the cities that you live in to take my show off the air. That's not legal. That's not American. That's un-American and it is so dangerous."

He continued, "I want you to think about this: should the government be allowed to regulate which podcasts the cellphone companies and Wi-Fi providers are allowed to let you download to make sure they serve the public interest? Do you think that sounds crazy? Ten years ago this [his suspension] seemed crazy."

He called out Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission by name, calling his comments "a direct violation of the First Amendment."

He went on to discuss his relationship with ABC and Disney, saying that, because they allowed him back on the air, "This puts them at risk. The President of the United States made it very clear he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs."

Below, see Kimmel's monologue as well as McLachlan's performance. Donald Trump has since taken to Truth Social to further prove Kimmel's point, threatening to sue ABC and writing, "I can't believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled!"