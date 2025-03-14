Jim Morrison is very much dead, but what if he wasn't? What if he was actually living in Syracuse, NY, under the guise of a maintenance worker named Frank?

Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison, a documentary now streaming on Apple TV+, dares to ask these questions that nobody else would bother entertaining about the frontman of the Doors, who was found dead in a bathtub in Paris nearly 54 years ago at the age of 27. Famously, he was buried at Père Lachaise Cemetery — his tomb has long been a huge tourist attraction there — before an autopsy could be performed, but many suspected he died of a possible overdose.

Another sect of Doors fans, however, had suspicions that Morrison faked his own death. One such fan is Before the End director and narrator Jeff Finn, who claims to have been researching the singer for 39 years. According to him, Morrison met this man named Frank at some point in time and assumed his identity.

Finn claims that the Syracuse man has a scar on his nose in the same location where Morrison had a mole, and when the documentarian showed a photo of so-called "Frank" to two of the musician's ex-girlfriends, they reportedly burst into tears over the resemblance.

While the doc has been on the streaming service since last month, it's only now gaining attention from local media like Syracuse.com — and consequently the world at large. Before the End includes an interview with this Frank character, which doesn't shed much light on anything; he apparently gave vague answers when Finn questioned him about his identity. Check out the trailer below.