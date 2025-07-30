After having recently documented his "gruesome" 2023 snowplow accident and its aftermath in the memoir My Last Breath, actor Jeremy Renner's recovery process continues to progress ahead of his return to the screen in the next Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man — and it sounds like getting back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is another goal he's working toward.

In a new interview with Empire, the actor told journalist Ben Travis that he's gearing up to reprise his titular role as Hawkeye in the Disney+ TV series, as well as The Avengers before it. "I'm always happy to be in that world, man," he said of the MCU. "I love all those guys, I love the character."

Renner continued, "I'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I'm happy to do it. My body's getting ready for something like that. I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Travis went on to ask if the actor would once again be able to pull off Hawkeye's signature Avengers move, which involves leaping up into the air, twisting around and shooting an arrow all in one fell swoop. "Absolutely. No problem," Renner answered. "That's where I'm at. I'm more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident."

While that's not how percentages work, it's still very promising to hear! Another promising thing is that the latest franchise instalment, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, just might signal the great Marvel reset everyone has been waiting for in the time since Avengers: Endgame.